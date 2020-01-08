US Capital Global Securities Engaged by Koine to Advise on $50MM Equity Raise

Funding will be used to support Koine’s international growth as it brings custody and settlement for digital assets to additional jurisdictions.

San Francisco, California, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC announced today that it has been retained by Koine Finance Ltd (“Koine”) as its lead financial advisor on a $50 million equity raise. Koine, which has already launched in the UK and other jurisdictions, will utilize the $50 million equity financing to diversify its service offerings and acquire additional regulatory permissions to support its strategic international growth.

Founded in London in 2017, Koine has been awarded an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, for the issuance of electronic money as part of its payment solutions, by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management, and audit of real-time trading to the digital ecosystem. Its custody and settlement platform aims to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low-latency, high-volume environment and benefit from notably increased security, agility, and efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in debt and equity finance, investment management, and financial advisory. All strategic advisory, private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-licensed broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Hugh Hughes, Chairman and CEO at Koine, said: “Market reaction to Koine’s scalable, institutional-class solution for custody and settlement has been immensely favorable. As we enter 2020, we are focused on driving and supporting international participation in the digital assets marketplace with our applications for regulatory licenses in other trusted jurisdictions, in line with our aim to become the most highly-regulated solution for custody and settlement of digital assets globally.

“US Capital Global’s proven experience and valuable insight into capital formation, especially in the FinTech arena, will be tremendously beneficial to us at this crucial time in Koine’s development.”

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, said: “It’s an honor to serve Koine as its placement agent and lead financial advisor for this upcoming investment opportunity as we engage selected dealers to expand the distribution of this offering. Koine is driven by an expansive, forward-thinking vision of the digital assets market that we at US Capital Global find very exciting.”

About Koine

Koine has created a custody and settlement platform for institutional market participants looking to invest in digital assets in a regulated environment. Established in 2017, the company aims to eliminate settlement and counterparty risks, delivering full governance, compliance, risk management, and audit of real-time asset trading. Koine combines a scalable business model with pioneering security and innovative engineering. Approximately two dozen institutions, funds, and family offices have chosen Koine to engage with their digital assets while fully adhering to regulated market practices. Koine is authorized as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the issuance of electronic money with Firm Reference Number (FRN) 900934.www.koine.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1010.

