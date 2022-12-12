Opportunity to invest in carefully selected portfolio of innovative, early-stage life sciences companies developing cutting-edge technologies is now open to eligible investors.

InnoCom Bio Equities, Inc. InnoCom focuses on bringing equity and early commercialization to innovative best-in-class life science ventures.

San Francisco, California, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $250 million in InnoCom Bio Equities, Inc. (“InnoCom” or the “Company”). Headquartered in San Francisco, InnoCom focuses on bringing equity and early commercialization to innovative best-in-class life science ventures. The Company is looking to raise $250 million in equity to fund the pre-clinical, phase I, and phase II clinical trials of its four, and rapidly increasing, portfolio companies, as well as funds to take these companies to market or to Big Pharma for licensing purposes.

InnoCom engages in contracts with carefully selected life science companies, assuming fractional CFO, Director, and CEO advisory roles on retainer, while establishing a strong infrastructure and corporate governance. The Company leverages its relationships with Big Pharma to help its portfolio companies secure veterinary licenses, execute phase 1 and phase 2 clinical studies, obtain FDA approvals, and eventually, early commercialization.

US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Jack E. Doty, Chief Executive Officer at InnoCom, said: “When innovators are unable to attract capital for cutting-edge technologies, discoveries with blockbuster potential never make it to market. At InnoCom, we specialize in assisting entrepreneurs with deep scientific knowledge who are developing break-through innovations in the life sciences but who often lack the business experience, contacts, and financial expertise to secure the capital they need and to successfully take their cutting-edge technologies to commercialization in a regulated environment.”

“We believe InnoCom has identified an overlooked opportunity in the life sciences market that has the potential for substantial returns,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “InnoCom’s highly promising portfolio companies will license their products to large veterinary pharma companies in around two years. The upfront deposits are expected to refund a significant amount of the invested capital, thus reducing risk and increasing return on investment. In five years, these companies are anticipated to license their science to large human pharma companies. If you are interested in InnoCom, the opportunity to participate in this $250 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About InnoCom Bio Equity, Inc.

InnoCom Bio Equities, Inc. is a California-based investment management and advisory firm providing services primarily to early-stage life sciences companies. The goal of the Company is to provide a tailored risk-averse investment platform where investors can gain access to exclusive life science portfolio companies, while also providing consulting and capital raise services to life science innovators. www.innocombio.com

About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global Securities, at pv@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1034.

Attachment

InnoCom Bio Equities, Inc.

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com