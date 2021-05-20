US Capital Global Securities Launches $5.5 Million Equity Offering for Nouslogic Healthcare, Inc.

Opportunity to invest in MedTech firm offering innovative infection control and remote patient monitoring technology is now open to eligible investors.

Nouslogic strives to improve healthcare safety, efficiency, and outcomes through our comprehensive Healthcare Event Management System (HEMS). Our real-time location service helps the hospital manage everything from infection control and asset tracking to maintenance planning and labor & delivery security.

San Francisco, California, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors a Regulation A investment opportunity of up to $5.5 million in Nouslogic Healthcare, Inc. (“Nouslogic”). Nouslogic uses Real Time Locating Solutions (RTLS) to provide innovative infection control, compliance, and monitoring technology to the healthcare, food service, and hospitality markets.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Nouslogic’s Healthcare Event Management System (HEMS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) are disruptive entries into the multi-billion dollar RTLS market. Shown to increase handwashing compliance, HEMS protects hospitals from infection-related penalties, providing a ROI that can save hospitals millions. Nouslogic’s RPM system allows physicians to monitor patients’ blood pressure, blood glucose, O2 saturation, and other key emergent metrics from home.

Nouslogic’s patented Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh network provides the baseline for both its systems. HEMS technology works with existing protocols to reduce liability and regulatory risk for hospitals, while also providing a baseline for future layered services. Nouslogic’s RPM system affords physicians the opportunity to identify trends at home and reduces the likelihood of a stroke or heart attack, saving the healthcare system hundreds of thousands per event.

“We’re very excited to be launching this Regulation A equity offering with US Capital Global Securities,” said Gavin West, incoming CEO at Nouslogic. “The opportunity to expand the reach of our life-saving technology couldn’t come at a better time. COVID-19 has intensified the absolute necessity of increased hygiene compliance, not only in healthcare, but food service, hospitality, and many other sectors too, and our HEMS technology addresses this with the added benefit of patient tracing. Our RPM ‘Wellness from Home’ solution provides the healthcare system with the ability to identify and intervene in negative patient trends while at home, eliminating expensive emergent care before it is even needed.”

“We’re extremely pleased to be supporting Nouslogic and its innovative technology at this crucial time,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Hundreds of underperforming hospitals in the US are penalized each year by regulatory bodies for hospital-acquired conditions. Nouslogic’s market-disruptive technology aims to reduce the number of deaths caused by hospital infections through effective and efficient hygiene compliance, thereby saving lives and saving hospitals millions in penalties. If you are interested in Nouslogic, the opportunity to participate in this $5.5 million Regulation A equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”

Nouslogic Healthcare, Inc. (“Nouslogic”) is a MedTech company that uses Real Time Locating Solutions (RTLS) to provide innovative infection control, compliance, and monitoring technology to the healthcare, food services, and hospitality markets. Nouslogic’s patented technology works with existing protocols to reduce hospital acquired infections, regulatory risk, and liability, while providing hospitals with protection from penalties and increasing hygiene compliance. Its unique technology aims to create more efficient hospitals with high patient safety, while remaining open to expansion into other modules, services, and sectors. www.nouslogichc.com

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1034.

