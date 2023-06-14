Opportunity to invest in health science firm pioneering a new generation of therapeutics for drug-resistant infection, wound care, and cancer therapies is now open globally to eligible investors.

San Francisco, California, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $5 million in Andira Pharmaceuticals (“Andira” or the “Company”). Andira is a privately held healthcare company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics for drug-resistant infections and metastatic breast cancer. Andira’s pharmacotherapeutic platform focuses on transforming sub-optimal standard treatments by applying unique natural compounds.

Andira’s primary and proprietary anti-infective technology, Matrix3™ has the potential to deliver superior protection against dangerous, drug-resistant skin infections. The Company is also developing injectable therapies for hospital acquired infections, as well as new innovative treatments for breast cancer, with a focus on topical therapies for advanced-stage (metastatic) breast cancer and associated pain.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“Chronic wounds affected an estimated 2.5% of the US population in 2021, and the issue is greatly compounded by the growing problem of antibiotic resistance,” stated Dr. Dana Lambert, President and CEO of Andira. “At present, there is a lack of accessible, all-in-one solutions that effectively safeguard against these dangerous infections. This is where Andira’s Matrix3™ comes in. Our patent-pending silver-cannabinoid formula provides a triple synergy that fills this crucial gap, offering three-day protection against multi-drug resistant infections, including MRSA and Pseudomonas.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting Andira in its pioneering work of revolutionizing anti-infective therapy and oncology treatments,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Director at US Capital. “Andira has an extensive global IP portfolio with its lead patent under fast-track review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO and other global patent offices are expected to complete their examination on multiple lead patents for Andira over 2023 and 2024. If you are interested in investing in Andira, the opportunity to participate in this $5 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About Andira Pharmaceuticals

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Andira is a privately held health science firm that leverages natural cannabinoid compounds to accelerate the delivery of urgently needed medical solutions both for consumer care and hospital-based indications. Andira’s novel pharmacotherapeutic platform uncovers and optimizes pharmacologic synergies between natural compounds and existing medical treatments, dramatically improving the efficacy and safety of existing therapies across multiple applications, including hospital-acquired infections, wound care, and oncology.www.andira.ca

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

