US Capital Global Supports Programs that Help Solve Crucial Social and Environmental Issues in the US and Abroad

Through its California-based foundation, US Capital Global increases its commitment to philanthropic projects and to social and environmental impact investing worldwide.

Sandipani Muni School provides free education, meals, and medical care to underprivileged girls in rural India. US Capital Global has actively supported this registered nonprofit for more than ten years.

Organic farm and animal rescue and care project in Vrindavan, India, supported by US Capital Global. Onsite video narration by Charles Towle.

San Francisco, California, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — San Francisco-based global private financial group US Capital Global announced today that it is increasing its commitment to social and environmental impact investing and to philanthropic projects worldwide over the coming year. In effecting positive global change, the firm works in partnership with innovative, world-class single-family offices, multi-family offices, sovereign and royal families, and their funds, foundations, and portfolio companies.

Over the past twenty years, US Capital Global’s Philanthropic Solutions division has been delivering expertise and a comprehensive suite of financing and advisory services to help institutions build and sustain their nonprofit missions. Recently, US Capital Global Securities, the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, announced it was significantly increasing its offering of social and environmental impact investment opportunities for accredited investors.

“At US Capital Global, we are committed to taking the tools of Wall Street and using them to support innovative economic and social development and to build communities in harmony with ancient cultures and the earth,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “We understand that needs vary, so while we may offer well-managed, innovative nonprofits the financing and advice necessary for their success, we’re also keen to make generous contributions to particular causes close to our hearts, while discovering new opportunities to make difference through our California-based foundation.”

Over the years, US Capital Global has shown consistent support for several carefully selected humanitarian nonprofit organizations, including Food for Life Vrindavan, which provides free education and meals to over 1,500 girls from vulnerable families in Braj, India, alongside extensive environmental and medical care work. Closer to home, the SF-Marin Food Bank, which US Capital Global also actively supports, is a vital community lifeline, providing meals to nearly 150,000 people each week.

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1010.

