The Pentagon said U.S. and coalition forces defeated a “large-scale attack” by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea this weekend, shooting down at least 28 drones.
The escalated attack is one of the largest in the past few months.
Earlier in the week, an anti-ship ballistic missile struck the MV True Confidence, killing three and marking the first lives claimed since attacks began.
On Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, “Following further
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York has the highest number of government union workers, report finds - March 11, 2024
- US, coalition forces defeat Houthis’ ‘large-scale attack’ in Red Sea, shoot down at least 28 drones - March 11, 2024
- South Carolina budget proposal would include raises for teachers and state workers - March 11, 2024