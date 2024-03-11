The Pentagon said U.S. and coalition forces defeated a “large-scale attack” by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea this weekend, shooting down at least 28 drones.

The escalated attack is one of the largest in the past few months.

Earlier in the week, an anti-ship ballistic missile struck the MV True Confidence, killing three and marking the first lives claimed since attacks began.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, “Following further

[Read Full story at source]