U.S. military forces destroyed over 80 Iranian drones and at least six ballistic missiles launched at Israel from Yemen and Iran on Saturday.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that U.S. European Command destroyers supported U.S. forces while they engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles.
“This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the
