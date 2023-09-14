The partnership underscores USDH’s commitment to gastroenterology care with an expanded presence in DE

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, today announced its partnership with GI Specialists of Delaware, a specialty practice in Wilmington.

The partnership allows USDH to increase its presence in Delaware and offer innovative, best-in-class gastroenterological care to the residents of New Castle County. Patients of GI Specialists of Delaware will continue to have access to the office and ambulatory surgery center at Limestone Medical Center in Wilmington, as well as the ASC at Glasgow Medical Center in Newark.

“GI Specialists of Delaware has established a strong reputation across New Castle County, having demonstrated an unmatched commitment to patients by providing innovative solutions for digestive health disorders,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDHM. “This partnership provides patients with expanded access to gastroenterology services in Delaware in addition to our high-quality care, elevated standard of medicine and innovation in diagnosis.”

“This partnership with USDH represents an opportunity to enhance our capabilities in digestive healthcare while focusing on providing high-quality care for patients,” said Michael Brooks, MD, who serves as the lead physician.

The partnership with GI Specialists of Delaware represents a significant milestone in the organization’s growth, allowing it to expand its services and positively impact the lives of even more patients. Three physicians and eight medical staff members have been added to USDH through this partnership, further building expertise and continuing to provide specialized GI knowledge to patients.

USDH, which is managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM), a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, remains dedicated to upholding its reputation as the leading provider of digestive health services in the Northeast.

Address of Lead Office:

Limestone Medical Center

1941 Limestone Rd., Suite 120

Wilmington, Delaware 19808

Address of Surgery Centers:

Limestone Medical Center

1941 Limestone Rd., Suite 107

Wilmington, Delaware 19808

Glasgow Medical Center

2600 Glasgow Ave., Suite 226

Newark, Delaware 19702

US Digestive Health Management works hand in hand with gastroenterology partner practices throughout the Northeast to meet the challenges inherent in the fast-changing healthcare landscape. USDHM provides innovative business management and technology solutions that ease administrative burdens and allow physicians to focus on clinical care.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 34 locations, 22 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

