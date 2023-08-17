12 gastroenterology providers – 10 physicians and two advanced practice providers – now practice at the new USDH Langhorne office

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the United States, today announced the opening of its new office location with additional providers, further expanding its footprint in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The new, expanded office space is located at 840 Town Center Drive, Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

“Our practice is built around the needs of our patients and prioritizing their health,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDH. “Access to industry-leading physicians, emerging research and innovation, along with a constantly expanding presence, continues to set us apart, aiding in our mission to redefine digestive medicine.”

Eight new providers join the USDH clinical team in Bucks County, ensuring continuity of care and providing specialized knowledge to patients. In addition, four existing Langhorne providers and 16 professional staff members will relocate to the Langhorne location, strengthening the organization’s capabilities in delivering comprehensive gastroenterology care.

Now practicing at USDH’s Langhorne office are:

Faiz Afridi, MD

Craig R. Barash, MD

Kenneth S. Breslin, MD

Ashley Davis, MD

Johann Hasbun, MD

Radhakrishna Kalakuntla, MD

Jeffrey Pilchman, MD

Stephen A. Rafelson, MD

Gregory Schapiro, MD

John A. Volpe, DO

Tara Kupperstein, CRNP

Amanda Misiak, PA-C

“Patients in lower and central Bucks County now have enhanced access to industry-leading quality gastroenterology care,” said Dr. Kenneth S. Breslin, who will serve as the lead physician at the Langhorne office. “Elevating this practice with the region’s top providers allows us to continue delivering compassionate, personalized and life-changing medicine.”

Address of Office:

840 Town Center Drive

Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

Affiliated Endoscopy Centers:

1205 Langhorne Newtown Road

Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

790 Newtown Yardley Road, Suite 415

Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States.

USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 33 locations, 19 ambulatory surgery centers, over 225 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

