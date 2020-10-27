US Eagle Federal Credit Union Partners With Cell Phones for Soldiers to Provide Troops With Free Calls Home

US Eagle and nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers ask New Mexico residents to help troops call home by donating gently-used cellular phones.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Although the military landscape is ever-changing, as many as 200,000 troops are serving in the United States military overseas around the world. By donating to Cell Phones for Soldiers, New Mexico residents can provide a lifeline for America’s bravest. Beginning today through Nov. 10, residents can donate their phones or tablets at the following US Eagle branches:

Osuna

Tennessee

Coors/Learning

Santa Fe

Farmington

Cell Phones For Soldiers was founded in 2004 by teenagers Robbie and Brittany Bergquist at the ages of 12 and 13. The charity has since provided more than 400 million minutes of free talk time to servicemen and women stationed worldwide through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. Funds raised from the recycling of cellular phones are used to purchase prepaid international calling cards. On average, Cell Phones for Soldiers distributes 2,500 calling cards each week to bases around the world, care package programs, deployment ceremonies and VA hospitals.

“Each year we have been humbled by the number of people and organizations like US Eagle Federal Credit Union that take the initiative to support our military members,” said co-founder Robbie Bergquist. “The communication gap between military members actively serving and their families is a crucial need that Cell Phones for Soldiers is committed to addressing for years to come.” For every donated phone valued at $5, Cell Phones for Soldiers can provide two and a half hours of free talk time to deployed troops.

Since 2004, more than 20 million phones have been recycled or repurposed. Approximately half of the phones processed are reconditioned and reused. Phones and components that cannot be refurbished are dismantled and responsibly recycled to reclaim materials.

For more information, please visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Cell Phones For Soldiers Inc. is a national nonprofit dedicated to serving troops and veterans with free communication services and emergency funding. Founded in 2004 by Robbie and Brittany Bergquist, then 12 and 13 years old, Cell Phones For Soldiers has provided more than 400 million “Minutes That Matter” to servicemen and women. Since 2012, “Helping Heroes Home” has provided emergency funds for more than 5,000 veterans to alleviate communication challenges as well as physical, emotional and assimilation hardships. For more information, visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com, or our Facebook and Twitter pages.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is New Mexico’s longest-standing, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle has been recognized by Forbes as one of the state’s best credit unions, offering a full suite of financial products and services. With nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe, nearly 80,000 members and assets of more than one billion, US Eagle is where people matter more.

