US Eagle’s Marketing Team Wins Six International Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

US Eagle Federal Credit Union’s Marketing Team has been awarded six MarCom Awards in both Platinum and Gold categories.

Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. There were over 5,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 28 other countries in the MarCom Awards 2020 competition.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Entries are judged at random and not compared directly to other entries in their categories. All work is evaluated solely on its quality, creativity and resourcefulness. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web and Strategic Communications.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union received recognition in the following categories:

 Platinum:

  • Video/Audio | Television (Broadcast & Cable)
  • Video/Audio | Video/Film

 Gold:

  • Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign
  • Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations
  • Digital Media | Social Media
  • Video/Audio | Television (Broadcast & Cable)

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. Winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.

About MarCom

MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals.

About US Eagle

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is New Mexico’s longest-standing, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle has been recognized by Forbes as one of the state’s best credit unions, offering a full suite of financial products and services. With nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe, nearly 80,000 members and assets of more than one billion, US Eagle is where people mean more.

