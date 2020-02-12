Breaking News
Home / Top News / US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call as Well as Upcoming Investor Conference

US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call as Well as Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through March 5, 2020 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 3087722. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate at the Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.  US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2019 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time.  The webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx. The webcast will be archived for seven days.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
[email protected]  www.usecology.com

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.