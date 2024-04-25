Duke Energy, one of the nation’s largest energy providers, is warning that the Biden administration’s newly finalized power plant regulations will threaten the reliability and affordability of power supplies.
The North Carolina-based company — which serves more than eight million residential and commercial customers across several states, mainly in the Southeast — warned that the regulations could further present challenges given the growing electricity demand nationwide. O
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state in battle over AG’s illegal immigration dictate that ‘handcuffs’ police - April 25, 2024
- Surging GOP Senate candidate unleashes on ‘both parties’ during border visit: ‘Failing the American people’ - April 25, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Tabloid publisher testifies he bought stories on Tiger Woods, ex-Obama chief of staff - April 25, 2024