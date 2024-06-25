China has actively undermined relations with the United States by harassing and interrogating citizens who attend U.S.-organized events in China, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns told the Wall Street Journal.
Burns said China appeared willing to boost ties with the U.S. in November of last year following a meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. That understanding has since broken down, however, according to Burns.
“They say they’re in favor o
