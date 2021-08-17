US Equity Holdings Chairman and CEO Chester Aldridge joins Board of The Nordic ESG and Impact Fund established by AVG Group Sarl

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chester Aldridge, Chairman and CEO of US Equity Holdings www.usequityholdings.com, has more than 25 years of experience in founding and operating businesses, ranging from start-ups to multi-million-dollar publicly traded companies. Mr. Aldridge will focus advising the board in the areas of operations, strategy and business development.

“I’m very excited to work with the board and help bring global relationships to the Nordic region,” said Mr. Aldridge.

AVG Group Sarl, initially funded by a large Japanese multi-national, is headquartered in Luxembourg and focuses its investment funds in the Nordic region. AVG Group Sarl was established to invest in strategic opportunities stemming from the Norwegian Venture Capital market and Renewable Energy/Infrastructure and targets sectors in clean tech, renewable energy, fintech, ICT and sustainable technologies.

“We are excited to have Mr. Aldridge help advise our board in the areas of operations, strategy and global relationships,” commented Karl Andersen, CEO and Founder of AVG Group Sarl. “We are particularly impressed with Mr. Aldridge’s work in ESG and preservation projects such as the Pompeii Sustainable Preservation Project.”

Norway is one of the wealthiest countries in the world and has established the largest sovereign wealth fund of over $1 Trillion USD. This is the result of oil revenues from the North Sea, invested by a forward-thinking government, that has committed to safeguard and build financial wealth for both current and future generations. While this has been most of Norway’s legacy, companies in alternative energy, clean tech, renewables, ICT and fintech remain at the core of Norway’s expansionary growth.

About AVG Group Sarl

AVG manages the Nordic ESG and Impact Fund SCSp (the “Fund”). The strategy is to invest in energy transition technology (Climate Solutions) from fossil fuels to green alternatives. AVG invests into the local companies and then scales them globally. With offices in New York, Oslo and Luxembourg, the team delivers a global approach to ESG and Impact investing.

https://avgroup.io/press/

https://avgroup.io/our-sustainable-portfolio/

About US Equity Holdings

US Equity Holdings establishes and supports high-growth organizations by creating or licensing valuable intellectual property, forming strong management teams and leading its initiatives to successful exits. We provide a number of advisory services for individuals and companies ranging from start-ups to large publicly traded corporations. Our areas of expertise include licensing, strategic planning, business development and analysis.

US Equity Holdings has led ventures in multiple industries including healthcare, renewable energy, basic materials, transportation and entertainment. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. US Equity Holdings is held and led by serial entrepreneur Chester Aldridge.

http://www.usequityholdings.com/ventures/pompeii-sustainable-preservation-project

Contact [email protected]