President Biden said on Thursday the U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia on Friday, and according to the U.S. Treasury, over 500 targets will be affected.

The sanctions are expected to be imposed on the second anniversary of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.

Reuters reported that Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and other countries, in partnership, are targeting Russia’s military industrial complex along with companies in countries that help Russia acces

[Read Full story at source]