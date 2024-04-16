MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it has filed a labor complaint after Mexico refused to act on alleged union-busting by a Mexican company.
The U.S. Trade Representatives Office said it has filed a request for a dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, known as the USMCA.
The trade pact established rapid-resolution mechanisms to guarantee unions the right to organize in Mexico. For decades, wages in Mexico have been held very lo
