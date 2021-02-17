US Fluorine PFAS Free Fire Fighting Foams Distribution Supply Services Launched

Avenues ARE has announced its fluorine-free fire-fighting foam distribution services for companies wanting to ensure they are in line with new legislation banning the use of fluorinated foams.

More information is available at https://www.avenuesARE.com

The updated services from Avenues ARE aim to ensure people are able to avoid potential lawsuits and fines concerning the banning of fluorinated chemicals for their foams, with the company’s distribution of PFAS and fluorine-free fire fighting foams.

Research into PFAS and fluorinated fire-fighting foams has raised concerns regarding their harmful carcinogenic risks, which as a result, has seen many states across the US begin to outlaw their use. Additionally, a rise in federal legislation and media exposure is leading to an increase in lawsuits and potential fines for companies who are not adapting to non-fluorinated alternatives. Avenues ARE is aiming to help companies find a supplier for PFAS and fluorine-free foams to ensure they can easily replace the foams they use.

The services from Avenues ARE aims to provide people with fire fighting products that are free of both PFAS and fluorine and are the leading distributor for FIREBULL AFFF. The Mississippi-based company also benefits from being able to provide governments and commercial businesses across the world with their industry experience.

The fluorine-free foams from Avenues ARE are made in the USA products that aim to help clients to ensure they are in line with the rising legislation that is currently taking effect in at least thirteen states across the country, as well as in many countries within the EU. More information about the change in legislation can be found here https://avenuesare.com/blog/multiple-states-considering-major-legislation-regarding-pfas-fire-fighting-foam

Avenues ARE also offer a range of services, products, and development opportunities that aim to meet the requirements to satisfy government contracts. As well as their fluorine-free foams, the company is a leading HUBZone certified distributor and offers environmentally conscious products that are non-toxic and non-corrosive such as spill tackle absorbents, MedGas alternatives, sanitizers, and cleaning items.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the websites mentioned above.

CONTACT: Name: Jane Hawkins Murphree Organization: Avenues ARE LLC Address: PO Box 3574, Bay St Louis, MS 38521, United States Phone: +1-844-415-7653