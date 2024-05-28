The U.S. was forced to suspend the delivery of aid to its temporary “floating pier” on the coast of Gaza on Tuesday after rough weather caused the structure to break apart.
Four vessels that had stabilized the pier broke off due to choppy waters earlier this week, but officials said the pier was still operational. That is no longer the case as of Tuesday, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. The U.S. did not offer a timeline for how long repairs would take.
A U.N
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democratic National Committee to nominate Biden, Harris virtually ahead of Chicago convention - May 28, 2024
- CT lawmaker’s saucy pizza proclamation causes outcry in top pie outposts: ‘There’s only one original’ - May 28, 2024
- Denver releases ‘playbook’ to help other cities accommodate migrant ‘newcomers’ - May 28, 2024