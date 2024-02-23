President Biden on Friday announced that the U.S. will impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia, and according to the U.S. Treasury, over 500 targets will be affected.
The sanctions will be imposed on the second anniversary of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, the White House said.
Reuters reported that Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and other countries, in partnership, are targeting Russia’s military industrial complex along with companies in count
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US hits Russia with sanctions on over 500 targets - February 23, 2024
- Alabama IVF ruling reignites debate on abortion, a motivating issue for Democrats ahead of election - February 23, 2024
- Activists claim Alabama embryo ruling violates separation of church-state - February 23, 2024