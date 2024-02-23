President Biden on Friday announced that the U.S. will impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia, and according to the U.S. Treasury, over 500 targets will be affected.

The sanctions will be imposed on the second anniversary of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, the White House said.

Reuters reported that Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and other countries, in partnership, are targeting Russia’s military industrial complex along with companies in count

[Read Full story at source]