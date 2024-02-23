A new U.S. intelligence assessment found it is likely that some employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) participated in Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, but it also said the U.S. can’t verify Israeli allegations that many United Nations workers have links to militant groups, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The Biden administration recently paused funding to the controversial U.N. agency, which supplies aid to Palestinian refu
