Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers’ request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden pl
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US judge denies Trump’s bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in 2020 election case - April 19, 2024
- New Trump voter fraud squads begin gearing up for ‘election integrity’ fight - April 19, 2024
- Dems save Johnson’s $95B foreign aid plan from GOP rebel blockade - April 19, 2024