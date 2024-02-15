The U.S. launched multiple satellites capable of detecting global missile launches into orbit on Thursday, less than a day after new concerns came to light regarding Russia’s space-based weapons capability.
The launch, handled by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, includes six satellites in total. Two belong to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and four others are with the Space Development Agency (SDA).
The MDA’s pair of Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Spac
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her - February 15, 2024
- Haley making final stand against Trump one year after launching GOP presidential bid - February 15, 2024
- Alabama House to vote on casino, lottery proposal - February 15, 2024