Lawmakers in more than a half-dozen U.S. states are pushing laws to define antisemitism, triggering debates about free speech and bringing complicated world politics into statehouses.
Supporters say it’s increasingly important to add a definition that lays out how to determine whether some criticism of Israel also amounts to hatred of Jewish people. In so doing, lawmakers cited the Oct. 7 attacks in which Hamas killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 hostag
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden vs. Johnson border standoff: Experts split on who has the authority to solve crisis - January 29, 2024
- Texas Gov. Abbott sends stark message to sanctuary cities as migrant crisis continues - January 29, 2024
- White House defends UNRWA amid terrorist allegations: ‘Don’t impugn the whole agency’ - January 29, 2024