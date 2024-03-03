The U.S. delivered its first air drop of aid supplies to Gaza on Saturday, with President Biden’s administration saying it would be a “sustained effort” to bring more food and other aid.
The first of the airdrops landed in Gaza on Saturday, delivering some 38,000 MREs, or meals ready-to-eat. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says drops will continue throughout the coming weeks in partnership with Jordan and other allies.
“We need to do more a
