Dr. Anthony Fauci enjoyed multiple years of U.S. Marshals protection, but that security is now “winding down,” Fox News has learned.
A source briefed on Fauci’s security informed Fox News of the incoming rollback but declined to offer details on exactly when security will end. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) requested security for Fauci in 2020, and he has been under U.S. Marshals protection since then.
U.S. Marshals kept protecting Fauci even after he
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US Marshals protection for Dr Fauci now ‘winding down’ after death threat spike - June 24, 2024
- Democrat challenger slams Bowman’s ‘theater of conflict,’ says profanity-laced rally jeopardizes party ‘unity’ - June 24, 2024
- Faith voters will ‘decide this election,’ according to prominent GOP members - June 24, 2024