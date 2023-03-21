SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, US merchants paid a record $160.70 billion in processing fees to accept $10.589 trillion in payments from credit, debit and prepaid cards, according to the Nilson Report.

The total value of fees was up 16.7% from 2021, even though purchases for goods and services tied to all card payments grew by only 12.3% year-over-year.

“Merchants paid much more overall in 2022 because credit card spending made up a larger share and cost more to accept. Credit card spending increased 18.7% in 2022, more than three times the 5.5% growth rate of less costly debit cards,” said David Robertson, Publisher of the Nilson Report.

Looking at credit cards alone, purchase volume reached $5.758 trillion last year on cards carrying the American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa brands combined with store, gasoline, medical and other types of private label credit cards.

Merchants paid $126.35 billion in processing fees to accept those credit cards, up 20.2% from what they paid in 2021. As a percentage of total processing fees, including fees for debit and prepaid cards, credit cards accounted for 78.6%, up from 76.3% in 2021.

