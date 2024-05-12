The Biden administration has been in tense talks with Israel in a bid to avoid a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the last city in Gaza to be spared the Israeli military’s offensive campaign.
The U.S. has offered Israel sensitive intelligence and supplies if the country agrees to scale back a planned invasion of Rafah, according to a report from the Washington Post.
The intelligence the U.S. is offering would allow Israel to better pinpoint Hamas leaders hidden in tunnels aro
