U.S. Park Police say they are investigating “criminal activity” after anti-Israel agitators vandalized statues in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square over the weekend.

Thousands swarmed the area in front of the White House on Saturday to protest President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, with many waving pro-Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” as they marched around the nation’s capital.

The protest descended into chaos after

[Read Full story at source]