Dwayne Waden arrested on 28 December after visiting McDonald’s in High Point, North Carolina, where his wife was trainingA Christian pastor’s recent trip to a McDonald’s in North Carolina ended in his arrest on allegations that he attacked his wife’s co-worker while threatening to put his head in a deep fryer.According to authorities, Dwayne Waden’s arrest on 28 December occurred after he went into a McDonald’s restaurant in High Point, North Carolina, where his wife was training to be a manager. The visit was prompted by a call to Waden from his wife, who complained that her fellow employees were “disrespecting her”. Continue reading…

