REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Payments Forum today released two new white papers related to the Point of Sale (POS). The first resource seeks to educate industry stakeholders on the differences between mPOS, TapToMobile and traditional POS solutions. It also details related Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standards considerations and Level 3 EMV testing requirements. The second resource offers guidance for User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to reduce production and acceptance issues following the deployment of POS Solutions.

“As experiences at the POS evolve, the Forum aims to support the industry by providing valuable educational materials to facilitate smooth implementation processes,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “These resources directly address the concerns raised by merchants and other industry stakeholders navigating the different functionalities, security standards and testing considerations of newly installed or emerging POS solutions.”

Guidance on mPOS and TapToMobile Solutions

Today, merchants want to differentiate themselves by providing the latest payment options to their customers. With Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) and TapToMobile terminal technology, merchants are able to leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to accept payment and offer new experiences at the point of interaction. However, while similar, mPOS and TapToMobile solutions have different functionality and are governed by different security standards.

The Forum’s white paper, “Introduction to mPOS and TapToMobile Solutions” provides guidance on the different form factors and technologies associated with these payment systems and weighs the benefits against traditional POS terminals. The resource also offers guidance on PIN entry, PCI SSC mobile security standards and EMV Level 3 testing and certification.

Guidance on User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Testing and certification are an integral part of any new technology deployment, and EMV contact and contactless deployments are no different. EMV offers end users a great deal of flexibility and options. At the same time, the EMV contactless kernels provided by the global payment networks have some fundamental differences, which makes EMV testing and certification more challenging than that of traditional magnetic stripe readers (MSRs).

“Point of Sale User Acceptance Testing (UAT) Considerations” is a white paper that aims to suggest transaction scenarios that may assist in UAT of newly implemented certified solutions, ensuring that the POS operates as expected in the production environment. The document serves to outline the most common pitfalls and issues gathered over five years of EMV implementation experience in the U.S.

The white papers were developed by the Mobile and Touchless Payments and Testing and Certification Working Committees respectively, with participation from additional Forum members. Organizations, associations, government agencies, and individuals interested in participating in the development of future white papers can visit the Forum’s website to learn about Forum membership. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

