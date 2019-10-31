US Payments Forum Releases Guidance for Streamlining EMV Certifications at the Fuel Pump

Breaking News
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Testing and certification have been cited as one of the biggest challenges for EMV chip implementation at the automated fuel dispenser (AFD). With the AFD fraud liability shift slated for October 2020, the U.S. Payments Forum has released guidance for streamlining this process and reducing redundancy, implementation time and effort required to achieve certifications for systems using electronic payment servers.

The Forum’s Redundancy Reduction Approach (RRA) is outlined in the white paper, “Options for Reducing Level 3 EMV Certification Time for Retailer Systems using Electronic Payment Servers (EPS),” which can be downloaded at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/options-for-reducing-level-3-emv-certification-time-for-retailer-systems-using-electronic-payment-servers/.

“In a recent Conexxus survey, 42% of petroleum retailers reported that they already are, or will be 100% chip-ready by the liability shift date. For the other 58%, the U.S. Payments Forum understands the unique considerations for this environment and has developed this guidance to help the community move as quickly as possible in its EMV implementation,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “With participation from key payments stakeholders and implementers, this organization is an industry-recognized forum where the AFD community can find resources to help with EMV implementations.”

This white paper includes high-level overviews of:

  • The RRA, which empowers independent software vendors (ISV), solution providers and merchants to test on their own, rely on card log results, and reduce time between testing and reviewing results
  • The recommended solutions from each global payment network to reduce time in L3 EMV certification testing, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa
  • The recommended solutions from each domestic payment network

This approach was created by the Forum’s Testing and Certification Working Committee, which discusses the challenges with EMV certification and defines approaches for achieving certification to meet the payment network milestones for fraud liability shift. The committee is composed of industry members including acquirers, merchants, networks, terminal vendors and POS solution providers.

Additional resources on EMV and other new and emerging technologies are available through the U.S. Payments Forum at www.uspaymentsforum.org, www.emvconnection.com, http://www.getcontactless.com and @USPaymentsForum.

About the U.S. Payments Forum
The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

