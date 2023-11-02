REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fleet card issuers and processors are currently undergoing a migration from magnetic stripe card products to more secure EMV “chip card” specifications. In response to this industry development, the U.S. Payments Forum has published a new resource. It aims to help payment stakeholders understand what is involved in the shift to EMV fleet transactions and make EMV fleet testing more efficient and consistent across all fleet brands.

The white paper, “Migrating Fleet Cards to EMV,” was produced by the Testing and Certification and Petroleum Working Committees, with support from additional Forum members. It is available to download free of charge on the Forum’s website.

“A seamless implementation of EMV fleet isn’t going to happen overnight. There isn’t a consolidated timeline for fleet card issuers to move to EMV chip cards. It’s going to require open communication and coordination among industry stakeholders,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “By creating this white paper, the Forum hopes to assist the fleet ecosystem by showcasing the benefits, clearly laying out EMV fleet processing methods and providing insights from various sources involved in the migration process to minimize rework. It’s neatly packaged in one, easily accessible resource.”

The white paper includes the following information:

EMV fleet testing processes for fleet payment brands

Overview of EMV fleet card processing, stakeholder-specific considerations

EMV fleet migration support – guidance for issuers, acquirers/processors, technology providers, merchants

EMV implementation sequences

Current status of EMV fleet migration in the U.S.

Potential benefits and challenges of EMV fleet migration

