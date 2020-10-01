US Payments Forum Virtual Education Series to Provide Primer on Dual-Interface Card Issuance

Expert speakers to give a comprehensive look at issuing considerations and applications for transit

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major payments networks and processors are reporting that contactless adoption is on the rise in the U.S. To help issuers working to meet consumers’ demand for contactless, especially in light of COVID-19 hygiene concerns, the U.S. Payments Forum today announced a two-part virtual education session series that will go in-depth on issuer considerations for dual-interface card technology, or cards enabled for EMV contact and contactless chip.

The first session, “Issuing Dual-Interface Cards 101,” will cover the basics of dual-interface cards, their issuance and testing. In addition, speakers will discuss offline data authentication (ODA). This session will be held October 13, 2020 at 2pm ET/11am PT. Speakers for the webinar are: Berke Baydu, Mastercard; Nick Pisarev, G+D; Mansour Karimzadeh, SCIL.

The second session, “Establishing Transit Certificates for Open Loop Transit Fare Gates,” is scheduled for October 20, 2020 at 1pm ET/10am PT and will focus on issuing and using dual-interface cards that can enable quicker authentication at the transit fare gate. Speakers for the webinar are: Mansour Karimzadeh; Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in contactless adoption this year, first in transit as major transportation systems like New York implemented contactless acceptance and now across other retail segments to create a touch-free payment experience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Vanderhoof, Director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This usage is expected to continue to increase and is an important consideration for issuers as contactless POS acceptance spreads across markets. The Forum’s virtual education sessions will provide a primer on dual-interface card personalization and the specifics of offline data authentication with focus on usage in transit.”

Attendees will come away from these sessions with a better understanding of:

The market considerations for adoption of dual-interface card technology in the U.S.

The visual and manufacturing differences from a contact card

The software in dual-interface cards

Issuer considerations for implementation

The use of ODA for transit and its importance in the U.S.

The ODA process and personalization

Using ODA during payment transactions

This virtual education series was developed by the Forum’s Communication & Education Working Committee. This committee delivers communications best practices and educational resources for key payments industry stakeholders that promote an efficient, timely and effective migration to EMV-enabled cards, devices and terminals and emerging payments technologies in the United States.

More information on dual-interface card personalization can be accessed in the Forum’s “Dual-Interface Card Personalization” white paper. This white paper provides an overview of the differences between EMV contact and dual-interface card personalization, the process for personalizing cards to support ODA, and the ODA transaction process.

The U.S. Payments Forum has published a number of resources providing education and implementation guidance for contactless payments and other new and emerging payments technologies in the U.S. Find these resources at www.uspaymentsforum.org, www.emvconnection.com and @USPaymentsForum.

