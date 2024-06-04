Federal safety investigators want Tesla to tell them how it developed the fix in a recall of more than 2 million vehicles with the company’s Autopilot partially automated driving system.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- US seeks information from Tesla on how it developed and verified whether Autopilot recall worked - June 3, 2024
- Money isn’t enough to smooth the path for Republican candidates hoping to retake the Senate - June 3, 2024
- Inspired by the Met, ‘sleeping baddies’ tackle medical debt at the Debt Gala’s pajama party - June 3, 2024