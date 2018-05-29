US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pat Harris, whose grassroots progressive agenda for U.S. Senate/CA has been gaining lightning momentum in recent weeks, is now tied for second place according to the newly released, widely respected Emerson poll in the hotly contested primary race to unseat incumbent Dianne Feinstein.

With 32% (Emerson poll) of voters still undecided, Harris is now poised in the homestretch to move on to the general election as one of the top-two candidates receiving the most votes June 5th.

In commenting Harris said: “People laughed at us when we promised we would not accept one single corporate donation. They said you couldn’t possibly win. We are now proving them wrong — individuals do have more power than corporations!”

Harris, one of the only true progressives in this race, was an early challenger to Dianne Feinstein and one of three on the ballot at the California Democratic Convention who contributed to denying her the party’s endorsement. Harris has been getting wide support and recognition for his recent Progressive Americans Together Voter Guide, which he introduced at the 2nd Anniversary of Bernie’s Diner May 19 with actress/activist Frances Fisher. In the final stretch, Harris continues with his statewide television commercial campaign on MSNBC and CNN along with a comprehensive social media blitz, billboards and grassroots canvassing throughout the state.

Pat Harris is an unapologetic progressive running for US Senate from the State of California in the 2018 election against incumbent, Dianne Feinstein. He entered this race because he strongly believes that it is time for fresh leadership representing all people of California, not just the 1%. To achieve this, Pat firmly believes the first order of business is to get corporate money out of politics. He supports overturning Citizens United and will fight to ensure that our elections and politicians can no longer be bought by PAC’s or big lobbying groups like the NRA, Big Pharma or Big Oil. Pat recognizes a once-in-a-generation opportunity for progressives to rise up and lead a real political revolution in this country.

