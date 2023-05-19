Catalyst Accelerator Hosts 12th Cohort

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Catalyst Accelerator Colorado Springs, powered by Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, is seeking Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) technology solutions for Space and Maritime Applications for its upcoming 3-month fall Accelerator. Applications are currently being accepted for US-based small businesses and startups possessing dual-use technology that can be used by both the US Space Force (USSF) and the US Navy (USN). The problem statement this Accelerator hopes to solve is as follows:

How might the United States Space Force and United States Navy introduce commercial capabilities to innovate operational mission environments with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning?

Machine Learning is the capability of a machine to learn and imitate intelligent human behavior. Machine learning is a subset of Artificial Intelligence that is fixated on information systems that learn, without being specifically programmed to do so.

From the perspective of the Department of Defense, artificial intelligence is likely to enhance task automation and decision support that will enable US Guardians, Sailors, Airman, Soldiers and Marines to defend our nation. Specifically, the descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive functions of machine learning can catalyze day-to-day operations and training by properly equipping the USSF and USN with leading edge technologies. Presidential Executive Order 13859; Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence states, “Continued American leadership in AI is of paramount importance to maintaining the economic and national security of the United States and to shaping the global evolution of AI in a manner consistent with our Nation’s values, policies, and priorities.”

Domestic solutions, with commercial market viability, are desired across a wide array of relevant technologies. Mature solutions may have demonstration opportunities in training exercises with operational users.

Topics of Interest:

Object Detection and Image Analysis/Battle Damage Assessment/Automated Target Recognition in support of operations.

Automation of planning and visualization

AI/ML at the edge including Neuromorphic Computing

Pattern-of-Life-Analysis used to identify abnormal behaviors within complex environments.

Self-healing algorithms

Verification in deployed environments with feedback. Adaptations to changes on the fly decision support paired with assessment validation.

Automation of legacy functions

Cross domain detection and adaptation

Automated tracking and planning capabilities for complex threats.

The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding an “Ask Me Anything” session on June 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM MT to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have. The application deadline for this Accelerator is July 5th, 2023, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, go to https://catalystaccelerator.space/cohort_page/ai-ml-for-space-and-maritime-applications/

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

