The U.S. State Department is proposing a deal with the government of Morocco that includes the sale of 612 Javelin missiles and other related equipment for an estimated cost of $260 million to improve security for the non-NATO ally in North Africa.
Congress was notified of the possible sale Tuesday, when the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, according to a press release.
The Moroccan government requested to purchase 612 Javelin FGM-148F mi
