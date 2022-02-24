Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / US States Ranked by Gaps in Racial and Ethnic Homeownership

US States Ranked by Gaps in Racial and Ethnic Homeownership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

A new analysis shows the US states with the largest and smallest homeownership gaps by race and ethnicity compared to the statewide rate.

Black Homeownership Map

Black Homeownership Map
Black Homeownership Map

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new analysis from Polygon Research and Homeownership Council of America shows the states with the largest and smallest homeownership gaps by race and ethnicity compared to the statewide rate.   

Homeownership is the most significant driver of wealth. Ensuring equal access to it remains crucial to economic stability. The gap between Black and White homeownership rates is nearly the same today as in the 1970s when the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and Equal Credit Opportunity Acts (ECOA) were enacted. Another Federal law, the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), enacted in 1977 to encourage banks to invest in low-income communities, has not brought more parity to homeownership in race and ethnicity. 

This information helps organizations like the Homeownership Council of America (HCA) focus a lens on areas of greatest need in the nation. HCA is a Santa Ana, CA-based national nonprofit dedicated to delivering better credit access in America’s underserved communities. HCA has been working to establish Special Purpose Credit Programs with nonprofit and corporate mortgage lenders. Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) are described under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act statute. According to HUD, SPCPs are special lending programs that allow lenders and other groups to direct financial aid to groups historically locked out of homeownership, helping to reduce the racial and ethnic gap in homeownership. 

“The need to fill the gap is especially pressing in a time when home costs are rising, and the supply is not keeping pace with the demand. Ensuring communities of color attain homeownership as soon as possible provides them with the most equity gain,” said Gabe del Rio, CEO and President of Homeownership Council of America. “We are prioritizing our work in Special Purpose Credit Programs based on this information. We want to share it widely with the industry so others can establish SPCP programs as well.”

The data analysis was prepared by Polygon Research, a Washington, DC-based mortgage data science company focused on providing data analytics consulting services and leveraging open data. Polygon Research serves leading housing and real estate finance stakeholders with multiple market intel apps addressing every aspect of a mortgage transaction.

Polygon Research used their product CensusVision, which compiles information from the 2019 one-year American Community Survey (ACS). Polygon’s methodology compares race and ethnicity with the state’s overall homeownership rate at the household level.

Lyubomira Buresch, Polygon Research’s Founder and CEO, explains the analysis’ methodology, “Our approach was to look at homeownership levels by race and ethnicity within each state and to compare this with the state’s overall homeownership rate.  This information gives us a snapshot of the balance between renting and owning for each group regardless of the size of that group within a state.  We believe this is an important starting point for stakeholders who are working to change this balance.” 

Where does your state rank?  https://homeownershipcouncil.org/racial-homeownership-gap

###

Press Contacts

Homeownership Council of America                                 

Gabe del Rio                                                                         

(202) 577-6751                                                                      

gdr@homeownershipcouncil.org          

Polygon Research

Lyubomira Buresch

(202) 844-2720

lburesch@polygonresearch.com

Related Images

Image 1: Black Homeownership Map

Heat map showing states by black homeownership rates

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Black Homeownership Map

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.