Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro must report to prison after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to stave off the jail term as he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

Navarro is due to report to prison in Miami to serve a four-month federal prison sentence for his conviction of misdemeanor charges for defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks.

He requested to stay free whil

[Read Full story at source]