EXCLUSIVE: A senior Republican on the House committees for Intelligence and Armed Services is arguing that the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions led to the deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan last month, and that thousands more could be “at risk.”

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., suggested to Fox News Digital that he believes President Biden’s military response to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea is the right response, but one that came too

[Read Full story at source]