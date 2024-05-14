Jury selection continues for Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s federal corruption trial on Tuesday morning. As of Monday afternoon, zero jurors were seated for the trial, which is taking place in a Manhattan courtroom and expected to continue through the end of June.

By Monday afternoon, the judge excused 38 of 152 jurors for various reasons pertaining to why they could not be present for the case. That leaves 114 jurors who will return this morning for continued selectio

