The U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza on Monday, as President Biden’s administration pushes an alternate plan for a six-week pause in fighting.

The U.S. was the only nation to vote against the resolution, with 13 other countries voting in favor. The United Kingdom was the sole abstention. In addition to a cease-fire, Monday’s measure would have mandated the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza, as well as banning the forced relocation of P

[Read Full story at source]