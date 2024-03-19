A Minnesota appeals court struck down a previous ruling that claimed the USA Powerlifting organization violated a transgender woman’s rights by prohibiting the individual from joining the women’s team.

JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman, sued the organization in 2021 after being rejected from the women’s team in 2018. In the complaint, Cooper alleged the organization violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which protects discrimination against people “having or

