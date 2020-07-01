USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Super League Gaming Partner On Esports Events; Starting with Madden NFL 20 Tournament

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Super League Gaming [Nasdaq: SLGG], a leading amateur gaming content and community platform, have partnered to bring audiences exciting opportunities to compete in online esports events featuring top video game titles. The collaboration kicks off with the premiere Madden NFL 20 Tournament where players will go head to head in a bracket-style competition, with the top 10 finishers sharing a cash prize.

“The partnership with Super League enables USA TODAY Sports Media Group to bring its audience of over 60 million sports fans the opportunity to compete in online esports competitions,” said Chris Pirrone, General Manager, USA TODAY Sports Media Group. “Together, USA TODAY Sports and Super League are excited to provide a platform for mainstream video gamers to battle for supremacy in their favorite games, starting with Madden NFL 20.”

“Sports fans need their fix! With the remarkable audience reach of USA TODAY Sports, we are helping to fill a gaping void through fun experiences that feed sports fans’ hunger for competition,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Live sports play such an important role in our society, bringing people together around shared passions, whether cheering in stadiums or playing side-by-side on the field. The program we’re building with USA TODAY Sports connects to this competitive spirit, and will be fully enjoyable from home.”

The competition begins Monday, July 6th. Super League will host, monitor, and manage the Tournament’s gameplay, while USA TODAY Sports and For The Win will provide complete coverage of the Tournament and updates to the bracket. Both companies also will be showcasing exciting highlights across their social media channels.

Participants can register to compete in the USA TODAY Sports’ Madden NFL 20 Tournament on Superleague.com . The Tournament’s rules are available through Superleague.com/rules.



The USA TODAY Sports Madden NFL 20 $10K Champion will be crowned on August 2nd.

About USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses all sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett’s more than 260 well-known local media brands. It includes the popular social news hub For The Win, and vertical sports sites Golfweek, MMAJunkie.com, NFL and NBA team wire sites, and leading high school sports destination USA TODAY High School Sports, among others. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

CONTACT

For USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephanie Tackach

[email protected]