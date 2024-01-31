Southfield, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) will receive $60 million for pre-competitive, vehicle-related advanced battery research and development that addresses critical priorities for the next phase of widescale electric vehicle (EV) commercialization. This was part of a larger EV announcement on Jan. 18.

USABC program goals submitted to DOE are to advance battery cell technology to enhance performance while reducing costs, in alignment with the energy density, cost, and fast charging targets; develop a robust domestic supply chain to ensure the ongoing success and mass adoption of EVs in the U.S.; implement cost-positive end-of-life battery recycling to support the sustainable development of EV batteries; and develop battery cells for EVs ranging from light- to heavy-duty on-road applications.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR). Its mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance commercialization of next generation electrified vehicle applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress. For more information, visit www.uscar.org/usabc.

“We are excited to strategically expand our priorities from the last agreement to advance battery technology development,” said Dr. Steven Przesmitzki, executive director of USCAR. “While award negotiations are still in progress, we look forward to engaging new partners to further our mission.”

Specific USABC funding opportunities (Requests for Proposal Information) will be published in line with funding availability. To add your name to the notification list, please send an email to [email protected].

About DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy’s overarching mission is to advance the national, economic and energy security of the United States. DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office works with industry, academia and national laboratories to develop advanced transportation technologies that improve energy efficiency, increase energy security, and reduce operating cost for consumers and business. Electrochemical energy storage has been identified as a key enabling technology for advanced, fuel-efficient, light and heavy-duty vehicles.

About USCAR

USCAR is the collaborative automotive technology company for Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through pre-competitive research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org.

All USCAR Member companies have joined in becoming signatories of the Responsible Raw Materials Initiative (RRMI, now part of the Responsible Minerals Initiative, RMI) Declaration of Support.

