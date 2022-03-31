USACE Partners With Gordian to Provide Updated RSMeans data to TRACES Construction Estimating Software for DOD

Greenville, SC, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, cloud-based software and expertise, announced today the release of customized, up to date RSMeans data to inform the Tri-Service Automated Cost Engineering System (TRACES) for the Department of Defense user community under a contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“This is a truly collaborative effort between the USACE and Gordian’s cost engineers,” says Bryan Walter, Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions. “Given the challenges of budgeting for large construction projects, especially in a volatile inflationary market, it is critical that the cost data inputs be kept up to date. The USACE identified the importance of accurate cost data and took initiative to partner with the right private-sector partner to inform a tailored solution to solve that need.”

TRACES consists of a suite of applications used by USACE and other military cost engineers in support of military, civil works, hazardous and radioactive toxic waste, and other projects worldwide. The USACE’s partnership with Gordian will address data latency issues and enable the DOD community to generate more accurate estimates and legislative budgets for construction projects.

The DOD-specific cost dataset is available to users of TRACES’s estimating tool, Micro-Computer Aided Cost Estimating System Second Generation (MII) and will also be available directly from Gordian for purchase by architecture, engineering, and construction firms that use MII to support DOD construction.

The DOD and other civilian Federal government agencies rely on TRACES to prepare, analyze, review and maintain all types of cost estimates and schedules. By integrating RSMeans data from Gordian into TRACES MII application, users benefit from North America’s most trusted construction cost database for material, labor, equipment and productivity rates.

Bryan adds, “We are thrilled to be part of the TRACES evolution and are embracing the opportunity to work with industry and government partners to continuously improve and enhance our data to meet the needs of the DOD cost engineering community.”

Contact a dedicated Gordian inside sales representative at 1-888-341-9828 for more information.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. Gordian helps solve the significant challenges Federal agencies face building and managing our nation’s facilities and infrastructure with a suite of Federal solutions. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings, and increase building quality.

CONTACT: Sarah Huet de Guerville Gordian 8644518036 s.huetdeguerville@gordian.com