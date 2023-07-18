Dr. Orien Tulp, the founder and president of the University of Science, Arts and Technology, recently gave an interview with Vizaca for an entrepreneur article posted on their website about the importance of asking scientific questions.

Dr. Orien Tulp is excited to announce he sat for a recent interview with Vizaca, sharing his thoughts on the importance of asking scientific questions for a profile piece that has been published on its website.

As the founder and president of the University of Science, Arts and Technology , Dr. Orien Tulp is well-versed in the topic and was very eager to share his thoughts with other entrepreneurs. In addition to being an accomplished author and professor, he has conducted extensive research on obesity and is a contributor to many academic journals.

Speaking to current and future medical students, Dr. Orien Tulp said it’s essential to ask the right scientific questions because the leaders of their specialty training programs will expect them to participate in some parts of the research being conducted.

“It’s important to know how to ask questions so that your research points you toward an outcome and gives you the ability to form your hypothesis,” Dr. Orien Tulp said. “Once you know the questions, you have to design the experiment to help answer those questions.”

That advice is pertinent not only to students eager to start a career in the medical field but also to people in various aspects of life. Entrepreneurs, for instance, can take away a lot of valuable lessons from those statements, as they need to constantly be comfortable asking questions, learn how to ask the right questions, and then figure out how to test things out to see what works and what doesn’t.

Dr. Orien Tulp explained this point well in the interview with Vizaca, saying:

“We want to start with the master list and work our way down to narrow our focus. First, what is it that you’re looking for? And then, you have to tailor the questions you will ask toward that point.

“Because you have to have some basis or starting point. You have to have some grounding factor, a symptom or characteristic or some element, with which you can say, ‘I think this is where we want to go with this. How do we get there? What are the questions?’”

Once the appropriate scientific questions are determined, there are many important steps that need to be followed, Dr. Orien Tulp said.

Speaking again directly to medical students, he discussed how it’s important to consider how the experiment’s outcomes will be recorded effectively. This includes reporting the negative results and acknowledging any non-significant and/or negative findings.

“You have to remember that in scientific research, not all experiments yield positive or expected outcomes,” Dr. Orien Tulp explained. “In fact, reporting these results is essential for the advancement of knowledge.”

Dr. Orien Tulp is not only an accomplished educator, but he also completed a 44-year military career that started at the age of 17 and included many years of active, reserve and National Guard duty. He retired in the grade of Colonel.

Vizaca is an online publication that features interviews with entrepreneurs, all of whom share their stories with their wide range of readers.

About Dr. Orien Tulp

Dr. Orien Tulp , founder and President of the University of Science, Arts and Technology, is a professor, author, and researcher in the field of medicine. He has also had a long military career and is the recipient of the Legion of Merit Award. Dr. Tulp has conducted extensive research on obesity and is a contributor to many academic journals. A dedicated volunteer, he has participated in many humanitarian medical missions.