MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $4.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $5.7 million or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Near quarter end, the Bank executed a portfolio restructuring strategy which resulted in a sale of $17.0 million of its lower-yielding available-for-sale securities for an after-tax loss of $1.5 million or $0.07 EPS in the quarter. Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in securities and loans currently yielding, on average, 430-460 basis points higher than the securities that were sold. The loss on sale of securities is expected to have a nominal impact on tangible book value, as such loss was previously reflected in capital through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). Additionally, the reinvestment from the sale proceeds into higher yielding earning assets will have a $0.03 EPS positive impact on 2023 earnings.

Excluding gain (loss) from the sale of securities, Non-GAAP Operating net income was $5.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, 2022 afforded us extraordinary opportunities for growth and profitability. While a soft landing for the economy is expected in 2023, we are taking a prudent approach with our balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity, and preparing for a range of economic scenarios,” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.86% compared to 1.23% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating return on assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.14% compared to 1.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 9.91% compared to 11.08% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 13.23% compared to 11.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 59.81% compared to 55.74% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 53.46% compared to 55.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin increased to 3.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $16.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.8 million or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $231.9 million or 12.5% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $317.3 million or 26.7% from December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $238.9 million or 15.0% from December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity was $182.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $21.5 million or 10.5% from December 31, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity includes unrealized security losses of $44.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to unrealized security loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $2.4 million to $17.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $15.1 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.27% at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was negative $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2021. Non-interest income was negative in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a $2.0 million loss on the sale of securities.

Non-interest expense was $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.7 million or 7.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.65% and 13.58%, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share of $9.12 was negatively affected by $2.24 due to after tax unrealized security losses of $44.8 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, tangible book value of $10.20 was negatively affected by $0.13 due to $2.5 million after tax unrealized security losses.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (866) 652-5200 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and the balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impact of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

effects of climate change

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our margin;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 17,836 $ 12,786 $ 60,825 $ 48,730 Investment securities 2,306 2,216 9,346 7,886 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 455 29 929 106 Total interest income 20,597 15,031 71,100 56,722 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking 34 14 86 59 Savings and money market accounts 2,866 510 5,173 2,082 Time deposits 616 292 1,509 1,531 FHLB advances and other borrowings 215 139 671 554 Total interest expense 3,731 955 7,439 4,226 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 16,866 14,076 63,661 52,496 Provision for credit losses 880 – 2,495 (160 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,986 14,076 61,166 52,656 Non-interest income: Service fees 1,093 961 4,010 3,609 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (1,989 ) 35 (2,529 ) 214 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 205 107 891 1,626 Gain on sale of other assets – 983 – 983 Loan settlement – – 161 2,500 Other non-interest income 568 558 2,695 1,766 Total non-interest income (123 ) 2,644 5,228 10,698 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,080 5,634 23,943 21,438 Occupancy 1,256 1,267 5,058 5,257 Regulatory assessments and fees 222 93 930 783 Consulting and legal fees 371 539 1,890 1,454 Network and information technology services 483 268 1,806 1,466 Other operating expense 1,602 1,518 5,682 5,279 Total non-interest expense 10,014 9,319 39,309 35,677 Net income before income tax expense 5,849 7,401 27,085 27,677 Income tax expense 1,415 1,751 6,944 6,600 Net income 4,434 5,650 20,141 21,077 Preferred stock dividend – – – 2,077 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares – – – 89,585 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,434 $ 5,650 $ 20,141 $ (70,585 ) Per share information: Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 1.01 $ (6.72 ) Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 1.00 $ (6.72 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Common share, basic 20,000,753 18,913,914 19,999,323 10,507,530 Common share, diluted 20,172,438 19,023,686 20,176,838 10,507,530

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 16,866 $ 16,774 $ 15,642 $ 14,379 $ 14,076 Provision for credit losses 880 910 705 – – Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,986 15,864 14,937 14,379 14,076 Service fees 1,093 934 1,083 900 961 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 205 330 22 334 107 Gain on sale of other assets – – – – 983 Loan settlement – – – 161 – Other income 568 1,083 515 529 558 Total non-interest income (123 ) 1,789 1,617 1,945 2,644 Salaries and employee benefits 6,080 6,075 5,913 5,875 5,634 Occupancy 1,256 1,281 1,251 1,270 1,267 Regulatory assessments and fees 222 269 226 213 93 Consulting and legal fees 371 604 398 517 539 Network and information technology services 483 488 448 387 268 Other operating expense 1,602 1,415 1,315 1,350 1,518 Total non-interest expense 10,014 10,132 9,551 9,612 9,319 Net income before income tax expense 5,849 7,521 7,003 6,712 7,401 Income tax expense 1,415 1,963 1,708 1,858 1,751 Net income 4,434 5,558 5,295 4,854 5,650 Preferred stock dividend – – – – – Net income available to common stockholders $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,168 $ 73,326 $ 83,272 $ 94,113 $ 46,228 Securities available-for-sale $ 230,140 $ 248,571 $ 339,464 $ 392,214 $ 401,542 Securities held-to-maturity $ 188,699 $ 178,865 $ 116,671 $ 122,361 $ 122,658 Total securities $ 418,839 $ 427,436 $ 456,135 $ 514,575 $ 524,200 Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,507,338 $ 1,431,513 $ 1,372,733 $ 1,258,388 $ 1,190,081 Allowance for credit losses $ (17,487 ) $ (16,604 ) $ (15,786 ) $ (15,074 ) $ (15,057 ) Total assets $ 2,085,834 $ 2,037,453 $ 2,016,086 $ 1,967,252 $ 1,853,939 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 629,776 $ 662,808 $ 653,708 $ 656,622 $ 605,425 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,199,505 $ 1,133,834 $ 1,085,012 $ 1,056,672 $ 984,954 Total deposits $ 1,829,281 $ 1,796,642 $ 1,738,720 $ 1,713,294 $ 1,590,379 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 46,000 $ 26,000 $ 66,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,903,406 $ 1,860,036 $ 1,836,018 $ 1,775,213 $ 1,650,042 Total stockholders’ equity $ 182,428 $ 177,417 $ 180,068 $ 192,039 $ 203,897 Capital ratios: Leverage ratio 9.61 % 9.48 % 9.43 % 9.47 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.53 % 12.56 % 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.53 % 12.56 % 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % Total risk-based capital 13.65 % 13.65 % 13.74 % 14.49 % 14.92 % (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,892 $ 77,887 $ 80,254 $ 99,911 $ 87,819 Securities available-for-sale $ 242,144 $ 331,206 $ 370,933 $ 385,748 $ 374,589 Securities held-to-maturity $ 184,459 $ 116,733 $ 120,130 $ 122,381 $ 114,108 Total securities $ 426,603 $ 447,939 $ 491,063 $ 508,129 $ 488,697 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,456,780 $ 1,398,761 $ 1,296,476 $ 1,211,432 $ 1,158,755 Total assets $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,150,049 $ 1,107,129 $ 1,071,709 $ 1,023,844 $ 958,241 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 653,820 $ 655,853 $ 644,975 $ 626,400 $ 603,735 Total deposits $ 1,803,869 $ 1,762,982 $ 1,716,684 $ 1,650,244 $ 1,561,976 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 37,500 $ 43,935 $ 36,330 $ 36,011 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,874,311 $ 1,841,503 $ 1,781,784 $ 1,711,624 $ 1,625,675 Total stockholders’ equity $ 177,556 $ 185,288 $ 186,597 $ 201,860 $ 202,362 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.86 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (2) 9.91 % 11.90 % 11.38 % 9.75 % 11.08 % Net interest margin (2) 3.45 % 3.47 % 3.37 % 3.22 % 3.19 % Non-interest income to average assets (2) (0.02 )% 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.57 % Efficiency ratio (3) 59.81 % 54.58 % 55.34 % 58.88 % 55.74 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 185,636 $ 186,551 $ 203,662 $ 204,317 $ 201,359 Commercial real estate $ 970,410 $ 928,531 $ 843,445 $ 782,072 $ 704,988 Commercial and industrial $ 126,984 $ 121,145 $ 131,271 $ 134,832 $ 146,592 Foreign banks $ 93,769 $ 94,450 $ 84,770 $ 63,985 $ 59,491 Consumer and other $ 130,429 $ 100,845 $ 109,250 $ 73,765 $ 79,229 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans – % – % – % – % 1,265 % Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs – – – – 1,190 Non-accrual TDRs – – – – – Loans over 90 days past due and accruing – – – – – Total non-performing loans(5) – – – – 1,190 Non-performing loans to total loans – % – % – % – % 0.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets – % – % – % – % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.00 )% 0.03 % (0.00 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )% Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses (2 ) 91 (7 ) (17 ) (157 ) Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 4.86 % 4.53 % 4.35 % 4.35 % 4.32 % Investment securities 2.13 % 1.94 % 2.04 % 1.85 % 1.81 % Total interest-earning assets 4.21 % 3.82 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.41 % Deposits 0.77 % 0.34 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.21 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.27 % 1.63 % 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.25 % 0.59 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.38 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 191 191 192 190 187 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,456,780 $ 17,836 4.86 % $ 1,158,755 $ 12,786 4.32 % Investment securities (3) 429,020 2,306 2.13 % 490,797 2,216 1.81 % Other interest-earnings assets 53,717 455 3.36 % 80,170 29 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 1,939,517 20,597 4.21 % 1,729,722 15,031 3.41 % Non-interest-earning assets 112,350 98,315 Total assets $ 2,051,867 $ 1,828,037 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 61,976 34 0.22 % $ 56,558 14 0.10 % Saving and money market deposits 871,269 2,866 1.31 % 673,993 510 0.30 % Time deposits 216,804 616 1.13 % 227,690 292 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,150,049 3,516 1.21 % 958,241 816 0.34 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 37,500 215 2.27 % 36,000 139 1.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,187,549 3,731 1.25 % 994,241 955 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 653,820 603,735 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 32,942 27,699 Total liabilities 1,874,311 1,625,675 Stockholders’ equity 177,556 202,362 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,051,867 $ 1,828,037 Net interest income $ 16,866 $ 14,076 Net interest spread (4) 2.96 % 3.03 % Net interest margin (5) 3.45 % 3.19 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Pre-tax pre-provision (“PTPP”) income: Net income $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,415 1,963 1,708 1,858 1,751 Plus: Provision for credit losses 880 910 705 – – PTPP income $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 PTPP return on average assets: PTPP income $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 Average assets $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.30 % 1.65 % 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.61 % Operating net income: Net income $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 504 141 1 (5 ) (9 ) Operating net income $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 Operating PTPP income: PTPP income $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 Operating PTPP income $ 8,718 $ 8,989 $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 Operating PTPP return on average assets: Operating PTPP income $ 8,718 $ 8,989 $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 Average assets $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 Operating PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.60 % Operating return on average assets: Operating net income $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 Average assets $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 Operating return on average assets (1) 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.22 % Operating return on average equity: Operating net income $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 Average equity 177,556 185,288 186,597 201,860 202,362 Operating return on average equity 13.23 % 12.79 % 11.39 % 9.72 % 11.03 % Operating Revenue: Net interest income $ 16,866 $ 16,774 $ 15,642 $ 14,379 $ 14,076 Non-interest income (123 ) 1,789 1,617 1,945 2,644 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 Operating revenue 18,732 19,121 17,262 16,303 16,685 Operating Efficiency Ratio: Total non-interest expense $ 10,014 $ 10,132 $ 9,551 $ 9,612 $ 9,319 Operating revenue 18,732 19,121 17,262 16,303 16,685 Operating efficiency ratio 53.46 % 52.99 % 55.33 % 58.96 % 55.85 % (1) Annualized.