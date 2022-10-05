USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

Breaking News
MIAMI, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB) will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with President and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
Time: 9:00am Eastern Time
Dial-in: (866) 652-5200 (toll free in the U.S.)
Passcode: USCB Financial Holdings Call

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com

